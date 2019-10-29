All apartments in University Park
Find more places like 3300 Colgate Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
3300 Colgate Avenue
Last updated October 29 2019 at 2:56 AM

3300 Colgate Avenue

3300 Colgate Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3300 Colgate Avenue, University Park, TX 75225
University Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning Robert Elliott Custom Home nestled on a tree-lined street of University Park in HPISD. The dramatic architectural windows offer amazing natural light to this open kitchen and den floorplan. The kitchen is a dream with Sub-zero & Wolf appliances, wine fridge, large center island, Sonic style ice maker, and a huge secret pantry concept. The large master suite is second to none and features a separate sitting area, floating marble vanity, vaulted ceiling, a massive master closet with additional storage, and a 2nd master closet. Additional features of this home include huge bonus 3rd-floor game room or exercise room, stackable sliding doors open to the pool and patio, built-in grill, and elevator ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 Colgate Avenue have any available units?
3300 Colgate Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3300 Colgate Avenue have?
Some of 3300 Colgate Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 Colgate Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Colgate Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Colgate Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3300 Colgate Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3300 Colgate Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3300 Colgate Avenue offers parking.
Does 3300 Colgate Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 Colgate Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Colgate Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3300 Colgate Avenue has a pool.
Does 3300 Colgate Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3300 Colgate Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Colgate Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3300 Colgate Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3300 Colgate Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3300 Colgate Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXBalch Springs, TXDuncanville, TXSachse, TX
Rowlett, TXThe Colony, TXDeSoto, TXWylie, TXCedar Hill, TXFlower Mound, TXRockwall, TXLittle Elm, TXFairview, TXForney, TXSouthlake, TXHickory Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Methodist UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center