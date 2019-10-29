3300 Colgate Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage

Stunning Robert Elliott Custom Home nestled on a tree-lined street of University Park in HPISD. The dramatic architectural windows offer amazing natural light to this open kitchen and den floorplan. The kitchen is a dream with Sub-zero & Wolf appliances, wine fridge, large center island, Sonic style ice maker, and a huge secret pantry concept. The large master suite is second to none and features a separate sitting area, floating marble vanity, vaulted ceiling, a massive master closet with additional storage, and a 2nd master closet. Additional features of this home include huge bonus 3rd-floor game room or exercise room, stackable sliding doors open to the pool and patio, built-in grill, and elevator ready!