All apartments in University Park
Find more places like 3220 Colgate Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
3220 Colgate Avenue
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:36 PM

3220 Colgate Avenue

3220 Colgate Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3220 Colgate Avenue, University Park, TX 75225
University Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Spacious and beautifully maintained Park Cities home for lease. This home sits on a great block conveniently located near Northpark Center with easy access to I75. This home has ample entertaining and living space with two large living or gamerooms, a separate office space, large updated kitchen with SS appliances, double oven and center island. Outside is a completely turfed backyard with relaxing Koi pond. All the bedrooms are upstairs, including a large master suite with fireplace and sitting area. Minutes from all of Dallas and located in an area known for it's highly coveted schools, this is the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 Colgate Avenue have any available units?
3220 Colgate Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3220 Colgate Avenue have?
Some of 3220 Colgate Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 Colgate Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3220 Colgate Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 Colgate Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3220 Colgate Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3220 Colgate Avenue offer parking?
No, 3220 Colgate Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3220 Colgate Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3220 Colgate Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 Colgate Avenue have a pool?
No, 3220 Colgate Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3220 Colgate Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3220 Colgate Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 Colgate Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3220 Colgate Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3220 Colgate Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3220 Colgate Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXBalch Springs, TXDuncanville, TXSachse, TX
Rowlett, TXThe Colony, TXDeSoto, TXWylie, TXCedar Hill, TXFlower Mound, TXRockwall, TXLittle Elm, TXFairview, TXForney, TXSouthlake, TXHickory Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Methodist UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center