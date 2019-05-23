3220 Colgate Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace game room oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room

Spacious and beautifully maintained Park Cities home for lease. This home sits on a great block conveniently located near Northpark Center with easy access to I75. This home has ample entertaining and living space with two large living or gamerooms, a separate office space, large updated kitchen with SS appliances, double oven and center island. Outside is a completely turfed backyard with relaxing Koi pond. All the bedrooms are upstairs, including a large master suite with fireplace and sitting area. Minutes from all of Dallas and located in an area known for it's highly coveted schools, this is the perfect place to call home.