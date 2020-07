Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

University Park Condo - This 3 bedroom, 3 full bathroom spacious and bright large corner 2nd floor unit features hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and top of the line finish-outs. Controlled access security makes this property one of the safest in the area! The open floor plan with large windows and spacious dining area makes this unit one of the most desirable in the complex. The patio off of the living area is a great bonus as well!



(RLNE3210169)