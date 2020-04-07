2812 University Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage hot tub

Beautifully updated home in HPISD close to SMU. Completely renovated w. transitional style boasting light & bright open spaces. Eat-in kitchen w. quartz counters & back-splash, built-in coffee maker, refrigerator & freezer, & farmhouse sink. There is an adjacent wet bar w. ice maker & wine refrigerator. Large master suite w. spa-like bath that includes Carrera marble & separate tub & shower. Third floor has a game room w. full bath. Nice outdoor space w. patio & turfed yard as well as a detached garage. Property also features detached quarters w. bedroom & bath off garage. IMPORTANT: UP doesn't not allow more than 2 unrelated people living in the same residence. Applications for 3+ students will be denied.