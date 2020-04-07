All apartments in University Park
Find more places like 2812 University Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
2812 University Boulevard
Last updated April 7 2020 at 2:13 AM

2812 University Boulevard

2812 University Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2812 University Boulevard, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautifully updated home in HPISD close to SMU. Completely renovated w. transitional style boasting light & bright open spaces. Eat-in kitchen w. quartz counters & back-splash, built-in coffee maker, refrigerator & freezer, & farmhouse sink. There is an adjacent wet bar w. ice maker & wine refrigerator. Large master suite w. spa-like bath that includes Carrera marble & separate tub & shower. Third floor has a game room w. full bath. Nice outdoor space w. patio & turfed yard as well as a detached garage. Property also features detached quarters w. bedroom & bath off garage. IMPORTANT: UP doesn't not allow more than 2 unrelated people living in the same residence. Applications for 3+ students will be denied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2812 University Boulevard have any available units?
2812 University Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 2812 University Boulevard have?
Some of 2812 University Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2812 University Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2812 University Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2812 University Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2812 University Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 2812 University Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2812 University Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2812 University Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2812 University Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2812 University Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2812 University Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2812 University Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2812 University Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2812 University Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2812 University Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 2812 University Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2812 University Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXBalch Springs, TXDuncanville, TXSachse, TX
Rowlett, TXThe Colony, TXDeSoto, TXWylie, TXCedar Hill, TXFlower Mound, TXRockwall, TXLittle Elm, TXFairview, TXForney, TXSouthlake, TXHickory Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Methodist UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center