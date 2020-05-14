2804 Stanford Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3-3.5 cottage on a double block in University Park, for lease. Large master bedroom and bathroom has been added, generous in size with room for seating & desk area. The house features 2 other large bedrooms, one with en suite bathroom and one bedroom with hall bath. Additional half bath, study (or additional bedroom), living room, dining room, and large family room looking out to deck and landscaped backyard with beautiful pecan tree. Wood floors throughout the house, with carpet in upstairs master. Detached 2 car garage and driveway gate.