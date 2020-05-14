All apartments in University Park
Last updated May 14 2020 at 8:34 PM

2804 Stanford Avenue

2804 Stanford Street · No Longer Available
Location

2804 Stanford Street, University Park, TX 75225
Caruth Hills and Homeplace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3-3.5 cottage on a double block in University Park, for lease. Large master bedroom and bathroom has been added, generous in size with room for seating & desk area. The house features 2 other large bedrooms, one with en suite bathroom and one bedroom with hall bath. Additional half bath, study (or additional bedroom), living room, dining room, and large family room looking out to deck and landscaped backyard with beautiful pecan tree. Wood floors throughout the house, with carpet in upstairs master. Detached 2 car garage and driveway gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 Stanford Avenue have any available units?
2804 Stanford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 2804 Stanford Avenue have?
Some of 2804 Stanford Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2804 Stanford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2804 Stanford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 Stanford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2804 Stanford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 2804 Stanford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2804 Stanford Avenue offers parking.
Does 2804 Stanford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2804 Stanford Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 Stanford Avenue have a pool?
No, 2804 Stanford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2804 Stanford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2804 Stanford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 Stanford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2804 Stanford Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2804 Stanford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2804 Stanford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

