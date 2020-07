Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access package receiving pet friendly trash valet 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport cc payments e-payments fire pit guest parking internet cafe key fob access online portal pool table smoke-free community

Retama Ranch is located right out side of San Antonio in beautiful Universal City. Living at Retama Ranch means you are less than a mile from Randolph AFB, minutes from Joint Base Fort Sam, close to shopping, and part of the award winning Judson ISD. At Retama Ranch we offer one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, boosting granite finishes, designer hardware, Spacious floorplans and hard surface flooring. At Retama Ranch we are sure to have something for your unique lifestyle!