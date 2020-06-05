All apartments in Tyler
712 S College Ave

712 S College Ave · (903) 571-2508
Location

712 S College Ave, Tyler, TX 75701

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 712 S College Ave · Avail. now

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
712 S. College Ave - Fantastic one bedroom, one bathroom unit in Tyler's historic Azalea District, so the finest shopping and dining that Tyler has to offer are close by, along with only a short commute to TJC, UT Tyler, and the City's two major Hospitals. Boasting a large living area, a spacious bedroom, and vintage charm, this unit is a must see! Call Josh today at 903-571-2508 before it's off the market!

Located in the Tyler Independent School District, the schools are Bell Elementary, Hogg Middle, and Robert E. Lee High School.

There is approximately 1,250 square feet of heated and cooled living space.

All ttilities are included for an extra $155.00/month.

If you have pets*, please provide all pertinent information while filling out your application paperwork. Once approved, a pet deposit will be required for each pet. The pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out, less any lawful deductions.
*Aggressive breeds are not allowed. This includes Pit Bulls and Pit Bull mixes, American Bulldog and American Bulldog mixes, Mastiffs, Chows, Rottweilers, and Dobermans. If you have questions pertaining our policy on restricted breeds, please contact our leasing agent, Josh, at 903-571-2508.

If you have a service or an emotional support animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. We will happily provide you with the necessary documentation upon request.

Application fees are non-refundable. Nanci Wright Property Management will process all complete applications upon receipt. We will not hold a unit without a security deposit, and we will not hold a unit for more than two weeks. No home will be held off the market until the security deposit is paid.

As a bonus amenity, NWP management provides around-the-clock emergency maintenance, seven days a week, as well as bi-monthly air filter changes and preventative maintenance inspections. Not to mention our office full of friendly, professional staff who are dedicated to making your leasing experience excellent.

NWP
Where Experience Matters

NWP Management has been in the Property Management industry for over 30 years in the Tyler area and handles all residential rental and management needs. We pride ourselves in providing an experience that exceeds all expectations. We offer services that cater to the fast paced and busy schedules of the majority of our clientele, providing peace of mind and stability in an ever-changing market. NWP Management is in the business of providing more than just a roof over your head. We want to provide you with a home and an experience above all others.

(RLNE5823696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

