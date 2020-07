Amenities

in unit laundry all utils included ceiling fan internet access range oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

All Bills Paid (minus internet and cable)! This upstairs unit is located in the historic azalea district on the street across from the McClendon House. It's a comfortable 1 bed, 1 bath unit and is immediately available. It's around 550sf, has hardwood/ceramic tiel throughout and the kitchen has an oven/stove, fridge and stackable washer/dryer. Plenty of built-in cabinets in the bathroom and kitchen and the bedroom has 2 closets! No pets or smoking, 650 credit requirement