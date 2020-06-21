All apartments in Tyler
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3314 Omega Dr.

3314 Omega Dr · (903) 705-6587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3314 Omega Dr, Tyler, TX 75701
University Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3314 Omega Dr. · Avail. Aug 11

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1373 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3314 Omega Dr. Available 08/11/20 Updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom near UT Tyler coming soon! - You don't want to miss out on this updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home in the heart of Tyler, near the university. This updated home boosts great flooring, paint, fixtures, granite in the bathrooms, tile back splash in both the kitchen and hall bathroom. Open spacious kitchen dinning combo with pantry. The over sized laundry room features a sink and tons of storage. Great size bedrooms perfect for your family. Large privacy fenced back yard features uncovered patio and pet corral for your furry friends. You'll never be far from shopping and dining at this house! This one will go fast! Schedule your showing today!

Microwave, dishwasher, and oven/stove included. Tenant to bring own washer/dryer and fridge.

This home is tenant occupied. Showings only Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm. 24 hours notice required for all showings. Call office to schedule.

For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit
our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.

Application fees and are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds and is non refundable once paid.

We do not accept housing.

(RLNE4541344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3314 Omega Dr. have any available units?
3314 Omega Dr. has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3314 Omega Dr. have?
Some of 3314 Omega Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3314 Omega Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3314 Omega Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3314 Omega Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3314 Omega Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3314 Omega Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3314 Omega Dr. does offer parking.
Does 3314 Omega Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3314 Omega Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3314 Omega Dr. have a pool?
No, 3314 Omega Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3314 Omega Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3314 Omega Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3314 Omega Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3314 Omega Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3314 Omega Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3314 Omega Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
