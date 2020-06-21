Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3314 Omega Dr. Available 08/11/20 Updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom near UT Tyler coming soon! - You don't want to miss out on this updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home in the heart of Tyler, near the university. This updated home boosts great flooring, paint, fixtures, granite in the bathrooms, tile back splash in both the kitchen and hall bathroom. Open spacious kitchen dinning combo with pantry. The over sized laundry room features a sink and tons of storage. Great size bedrooms perfect for your family. Large privacy fenced back yard features uncovered patio and pet corral for your furry friends. You'll never be far from shopping and dining at this house! This one will go fast! Schedule your showing today!



Microwave, dishwasher, and oven/stove included. Tenant to bring own washer/dryer and fridge.



This home is tenant occupied. Showings only Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm. 24 hours notice required for all showings. Call office to schedule.



For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit

our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.



Application fees and are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds and is non refundable once paid.



We do not accept housing.



(RLNE4541344)