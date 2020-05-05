All apartments in Tyler
1611 Southpoint Dr.

1611 Southpoint Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1611 Southpoint Dr, Tyler, TX 75701

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
This charming three bedroom, one bathroom, one-car carport home is conveniently located in an established neighborhood less than a 5 minutes from TJC! This is a frame home that features beautiful wood laminate and vinyl flooring throughout. The duplex offers an open living room and dining area. The kitchen offers ample cabinet space and comes equipped with an electric oven/range and refrigerator (not guaranteed). The property also offers the convenience of washer/dryer connections, central heat and air and a chain link fenced backyard. No utilities are provided, tenant is responsible for all. If you have a pet or a companion animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. Application fees are non-refundable. All complete applications will be processed upon receipt. A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 Southpoint Dr. have any available units?
1611 Southpoint Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyler, TX.
What amenities does 1611 Southpoint Dr. have?
Some of 1611 Southpoint Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 Southpoint Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1611 Southpoint Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 Southpoint Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1611 Southpoint Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1611 Southpoint Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1611 Southpoint Dr. does offer parking.
Does 1611 Southpoint Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 Southpoint Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 Southpoint Dr. have a pool?
No, 1611 Southpoint Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1611 Southpoint Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1611 Southpoint Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 Southpoint Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 Southpoint Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1611 Southpoint Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1611 Southpoint Dr. has units with air conditioning.
