1611 Southpoint Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport air conditioning ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

This charming three bedroom, one bathroom, one-car carport home is conveniently located in an established neighborhood less than a 5 minutes from TJC! This is a frame home that features beautiful wood laminate and vinyl flooring throughout. The duplex offers an open living room and dining area. The kitchen offers ample cabinet space and comes equipped with an electric oven/range and refrigerator (not guaranteed). The property also offers the convenience of washer/dryer connections, central heat and air and a chain link fenced backyard. No utilities are provided, tenant is responsible for all. If you have a pet or a companion animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. Application fees are non-refundable. All complete applications will be processed upon receipt. A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep.