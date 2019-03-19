6 Round Rock Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully renovated 4.0 bed 2.0 bath home in Roanoke, TX. This home features wood, tile, and carpet flooring throughout, ceiling fans, master bath dual sinks and separate shower tub, a patio, and a fenced-in backyard. The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, oven stove, microwave, dishwasher, pantry, and kitchen island. Located right next to Northwest Pkwy and the nearby shopping at Trophy Club Plaza. Call to schedule showing



Online applications ONLY No TREC forms. Contact listing agent for application Only accept one application, Lease start date must be 9 days from the application approval. $17.95 mo. for Smart Home Monitoring