2552 Kensington Lane

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance game room

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities game room 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in Trophy Club, a short distance from schools and easy access to 377. Beautiful curb appeal and great backyard for entertaining! The kitchen boasts granite countertops and is open to the living room. Large office with built-ins and great gameroom upstairs! This is a must see!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

