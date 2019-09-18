All apartments in Trophy Club
2552 Kensington Lane
2552 Kensington Lane

2552 Kensington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2552 Kensington Lane, Trophy Club, TX 76262
Trophy Club

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
game room
Unit Amenities
Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in Trophy Club, a short distance from schools and easy access to 377. Beautiful curb appeal and great backyard for entertaining! The kitchen boasts granite countertops and is open to the living room. Large office with built-ins and great gameroom upstairs! This is a must see!
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2552 Kensington Lane have any available units?
2552 Kensington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 2552 Kensington Lane have?
Some of 2552 Kensington Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2552 Kensington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2552 Kensington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2552 Kensington Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2552 Kensington Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2552 Kensington Lane offer parking?
No, 2552 Kensington Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2552 Kensington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2552 Kensington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2552 Kensington Lane have a pool?
No, 2552 Kensington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2552 Kensington Lane have accessible units?
No, 2552 Kensington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2552 Kensington Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2552 Kensington Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2552 Kensington Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2552 Kensington Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

