Amenities

dishwasher microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities

This PRIME PROPERTY is located in Travis Ranch in family-friendly Forney, which is a short commute to downtown Dallas and close to shopping and restaurants. The home is spacious with 4 bedrooms, 2 and half baths, plus lots of storage. The kitchen is a cook's dream with plenty of counter space, cabinets and pantry. As an extra bonus, tThe kitchen is open to the family room. Perfect for entertaining!