Travis Ranch, TX
2112 Hartley Drive
Last updated June 9 2019 at 2:07 PM

2112 Hartley Drive

2112 Hartley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2112 Hartley Drive, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom plus a large study in Travis Ranch! This home features a wonderful kitchen which is open to the family room, tile throughout all wet areas, all stainless appliances in kitchen, separate tub and shower in master bath, great covered porch in backyard, sprinkler system, 2 inch blinds and much more!!You will also get to enjoy all the great amenities at Travis Ranch which includes the community pool, splash park, amenity center, and playgrounds! Rockwall ISD! Tenant to verify room dimensions and school info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Hartley Drive have any available units?
2112 Hartley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 2112 Hartley Drive have?
Some of 2112 Hartley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 Hartley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Hartley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Hartley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2112 Hartley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch.
Does 2112 Hartley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2112 Hartley Drive offers parking.
Does 2112 Hartley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Hartley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Hartley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2112 Hartley Drive has a pool.
Does 2112 Hartley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2112 Hartley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Hartley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2112 Hartley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2112 Hartley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2112 Hartley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

