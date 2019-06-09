2112 Hartley Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom plus a large study in Travis Ranch! This home features a wonderful kitchen which is open to the family room, tile throughout all wet areas, all stainless appliances in kitchen, separate tub and shower in master bath, great covered porch in backyard, sprinkler system, 2 inch blinds and much more!!You will also get to enjoy all the great amenities at Travis Ranch which includes the community pool, splash park, amenity center, and playgrounds! Rockwall ISD! Tenant to verify room dimensions and school info.