Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:49 PM

2105 Hartley Drive

2105 Hartley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2105 Hartley Drive, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
ROCKWALL ISD!!

$500 MOVE IN BONUS, OFF 1ST MONTH RENT WITH APPROVED APPLICATION AND LEASE. MUST MOVE IN WITHIN 30 DAYS OF APPLICATION BY JANUARY 31. 2020

Walking distance to new elementary school in Heath!! Newer 4-2-2 with gorgeous vinyl plank flooring, open floor plan and fenced back yard. The kitchen is equipped with granite and an island with seating. Home has updated features through out flooring, lighting, ceiling fans, hardware, etc. This is the first time this home has been offered as a rental. Home was built in 2014 and is move in ready! Landscaped front yard and lovely curb appeal. Ready for immediate occupancy!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Hartley Drive have any available units?
2105 Hartley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 2105 Hartley Drive have?
Some of 2105 Hartley Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 Hartley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Hartley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Hartley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2105 Hartley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch.
Does 2105 Hartley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2105 Hartley Drive offers parking.
Does 2105 Hartley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 Hartley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Hartley Drive have a pool?
No, 2105 Hartley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2105 Hartley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2105 Hartley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Hartley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 Hartley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2105 Hartley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2105 Hartley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

