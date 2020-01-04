2105 Hartley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

ROCKWALL ISD!!



$500 MOVE IN BONUS, OFF 1ST MONTH RENT WITH APPROVED APPLICATION AND LEASE. MUST MOVE IN WITHIN 30 DAYS OF APPLICATION BY JANUARY 31. 2020



Walking distance to new elementary school in Heath!! Newer 4-2-2 with gorgeous vinyl plank flooring, open floor plan and fenced back yard. The kitchen is equipped with granite and an island with seating. Home has updated features through out flooring, lighting, ceiling fans, hardware, etc. This is the first time this home has been offered as a rental. Home was built in 2014 and is move in ready! Landscaped front yard and lovely curb appeal. Ready for immediate occupancy!!