2004 Zavala

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool microwave

Lease fell through so back on the market. Three bedroom 2 bath well maintained hone in the Travis Ranch Subdivision with access to the community pool and park. Open floor plan features split bedrooms, spacious kitchen and breakfast area. The master bedroom is large with a bath featuring a jetted tub, separate shower, dual vanities and a large walkin closet. The fenced back yard has a covered patio. Use TAR Application, $45 per adult application fee, Money Order or Cahiers Check made out to Mustang PMG.