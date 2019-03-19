All apartments in Travis Ranch
Home
/
Travis Ranch, TX
/
2004 Zavala
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2004 Zavala

2004 Zavala Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2004 Zavala Drive, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lease fell through so back on the market. Three bedroom 2 bath well maintained hone in the Travis Ranch Subdivision with access to the community pool and park. Open floor plan features split bedrooms, spacious kitchen and breakfast area. The master bedroom is large with a bath featuring a jetted tub, separate shower, dual vanities and a large walkin closet. The fenced back yard has a covered patio. Use TAR Application, $45 per adult application fee, Money Order or Cahiers Check made out to Mustang PMG.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 Zavala have any available units?
2004 Zavala doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 2004 Zavala have?
Some of 2004 Zavala's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 Zavala currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Zavala is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Zavala pet-friendly?
No, 2004 Zavala is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch.
Does 2004 Zavala offer parking?
Yes, 2004 Zavala offers parking.
Does 2004 Zavala have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 Zavala does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Zavala have a pool?
Yes, 2004 Zavala has a pool.
Does 2004 Zavala have accessible units?
No, 2004 Zavala does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Zavala have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2004 Zavala has units with dishwashers.
Does 2004 Zavala have units with air conditioning?
No, 2004 Zavala does not have units with air conditioning.

