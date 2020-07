Amenities

Brand new Pulte home in Travis Ranch Forney! Rockwall ISD, Granite counterops, island, vaulted ceiling, decorative light fixtures. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light. Upgraded tile flooring throughout main living areas. Double vanity in Owner's bath. Tray ceiling at gathering room. Covered front porch and backyard patio, fenced yard with sprinkler. Move in ready and do not miss this one!