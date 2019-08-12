1101 Concan Drive

Amenities

***Fantastic 4 bedroom with recent paint and flooring and MEDIA ROOM!Split bedrooms with master downstairs! Game room & Media room upstairs along with 3 additional bedrooms.***Large family room and walk in pantry!! NO CARPET,laminate & ceramic tile flooring only! Big open kitchen with an island,equipped with range oven, microwave, dishwasher, & plenty of cabinet & counter top space;perfect for get togethers!Nice size backyard has large covered patio. This home has it all and ready for move in now!***Travis Ranch offers a large covered amenity center featuring a splash park, covered playground,pool, in-line hockey rink and parks!!!***Easy Access to Hwy 80 or FM 740! Come see today!Housing Vouchers not accepted.