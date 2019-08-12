All apartments in Travis Ranch
Last updated August 12 2019 at 2:31 AM

1101 Concan Drive

Report This Listing

Location

1101 Concan Drive, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
***Fantastic 4 bedroom with recent paint and flooring and MEDIA ROOM!Split bedrooms with master downstairs! Game room & Media room upstairs along with 3 additional bedrooms.***Large family room and walk in pantry!! NO CARPET,laminate & ceramic tile flooring only! Big open kitchen with an island,equipped with range oven, microwave, dishwasher, & plenty of cabinet & counter top space;perfect for get togethers!Nice size backyard has large covered patio. This home has it all and ready for move in now!***Travis Ranch offers a large covered amenity center featuring a splash park, covered playground,pool, in-line hockey rink and parks!!!***Easy Access to Hwy 80 or FM 740! Come see today!Housing Vouchers not accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Concan Drive have any available units?
1101 Concan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 1101 Concan Drive have?
Some of 1101 Concan Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Concan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Concan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Concan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1101 Concan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch.
Does 1101 Concan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1101 Concan Drive offers parking.
Does 1101 Concan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 Concan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Concan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1101 Concan Drive has a pool.
Does 1101 Concan Drive have accessible units?
No, 1101 Concan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Concan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 Concan Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 Concan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1101 Concan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

