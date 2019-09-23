All apartments in Travis Ranch
Find more places like 1010 Utopia Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Travis Ranch, TX
/
1010 Utopia Lane
Last updated September 23 2019 at 3:03 PM

1010 Utopia Lane

1010 Utopia Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1010 Utopia Lane, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
4 bed rooms and 2.5 bath home in desirable Travis Ranch, Newly installed hardwood flooring through out whole house. NO CARPET, only have laminate & ceramic tile flooring. Spacious floor plan with large open kitchen & tons of counter space. HUGE master suite has separate shower, garden tub & dual sinks. Upstairs Game Room Media Room is perfect for the kids get away. Additional 3 large bed rooms. Nice size backyard with covered Patio. You will love Travis Ranch with great schools, large covered amenity center featuring a splash park, covered playground, pool, in-line hockey rink and parks, with lake Ray Hubbard nearby, simply enjoy the resort style living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Utopia Lane have any available units?
1010 Utopia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 1010 Utopia Lane have?
Some of 1010 Utopia Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Utopia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Utopia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Utopia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1010 Utopia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch.
Does 1010 Utopia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Utopia Lane offers parking.
Does 1010 Utopia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 Utopia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Utopia Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1010 Utopia Lane has a pool.
Does 1010 Utopia Lane have accessible units?
No, 1010 Utopia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Utopia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 Utopia Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 Utopia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 Utopia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXForney, TXRockwall, TXRowlett, TXBalch Springs, TXTerrell, TXFate, TX
Sachse, TXWylie, TXRoyse City, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXEnnis, TXDeSoto, TXGreenville, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District