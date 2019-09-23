1010 Utopia Lane

Amenities

4 bed rooms and 2.5 bath home in desirable Travis Ranch, Newly installed hardwood flooring through out whole house. NO CARPET, only have laminate & ceramic tile flooring. Spacious floor plan with large open kitchen & tons of counter space. HUGE master suite has separate shower, garden tub & dual sinks. Upstairs Game Room Media Room is perfect for the kids get away. Additional 3 large bed rooms. Nice size backyard with covered Patio. You will love Travis Ranch with great schools, large covered amenity center featuring a splash park, covered playground, pool, in-line hockey rink and parks, with lake Ray Hubbard nearby, simply enjoy the resort style living!