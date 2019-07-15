1010 Talpa Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave bathtub refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Lease with Right to Purchase... HomePartners Approved Home. Fresh paint and partial new flooring make this your FIRST choice in Forney! Open and airy three bedroom, two bath home in Travis Ranch offering Chef's Delight Kitchen with lots of cabinets and ceramic tile flooring! Offering study or second living and just shy of 1800 square feet! Split floorpan offering spacious rooms with lots of closet space. Oversized master bath, Texas size bathtub and walk-in shower. Fireplace, sprinkler system, gutters and covered patio make this a complete package! Owner pays HOA. Consumer to verity all data herein.