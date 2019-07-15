All apartments in Travis Ranch
Find more places like 1010 Talpa Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Travis Ranch, TX
/
1010 Talpa Lane
Last updated July 15 2019 at 6:54 AM

1010 Talpa Lane

1010 Talpa Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1010 Talpa Lane, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lease with Right to Purchase... HomePartners Approved Home. Fresh paint and partial new flooring make this your FIRST choice in Forney! Open and airy three bedroom, two bath home in Travis Ranch offering Chef's Delight Kitchen with lots of cabinets and ceramic tile flooring! Offering study or second living and just shy of 1800 square feet! Split floorpan offering spacious rooms with lots of closet space. Oversized master bath, Texas size bathtub and walk-in shower. Fireplace, sprinkler system, gutters and covered patio make this a complete package! Owner pays HOA. Consumer to verity all data herein.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Talpa Lane have any available units?
1010 Talpa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 1010 Talpa Lane have?
Some of 1010 Talpa Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Talpa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Talpa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Talpa Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1010 Talpa Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch.
Does 1010 Talpa Lane offer parking?
No, 1010 Talpa Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1010 Talpa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 Talpa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Talpa Lane have a pool?
No, 1010 Talpa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Talpa Lane have accessible units?
No, 1010 Talpa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Talpa Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 Talpa Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 Talpa Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 Talpa Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXForney, TXRockwall, TXRowlett, TXBalch Springs, TXTerrell, TXFate, TX
Sachse, TXWylie, TXRoyse City, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXEnnis, TXDeSoto, TXGreenville, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District