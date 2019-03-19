1005 Trickham Drive

Amenities

Very well maintained home in very nice neighborhood schools, jogging path and community pool area. This four bedroom , two bath features upgraded laminate flooring and plush carpet. Formal dining room and a large breakfast area. The kitchen has a huge island with bar seating and is completely open to the living room. There is also a large master suite with private bath with stand alone shower and soaking tub. The other three bedrooms are also large. Nice backyard with covered porch and plenty of space for play. Come quick!