All apartments in Travis Ranch
Find more places like 1005 Trickham Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Travis Ranch, TX
/
1005 Trickham Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1005 Trickham Drive

1005 Trickham Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1005 Trickham Drive, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Very well maintained home in very nice neighborhood schools, jogging path and community pool area. This four bedroom , two bath features upgraded laminate flooring and plush carpet. Formal dining room and a large breakfast area. The kitchen has a huge island with bar seating and is completely open to the living room. There is also a large master suite with private bath with stand alone shower and soaking tub. The other three bedrooms are also large. Nice backyard with covered porch and plenty of space for play. Come quick!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Trickham Drive have any available units?
1005 Trickham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 1005 Trickham Drive have?
Some of 1005 Trickham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Trickham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Trickham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Trickham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1005 Trickham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch.
Does 1005 Trickham Drive offer parking?
No, 1005 Trickham Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1005 Trickham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Trickham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Trickham Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1005 Trickham Drive has a pool.
Does 1005 Trickham Drive have accessible units?
No, 1005 Trickham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Trickham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 Trickham Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 Trickham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 Trickham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXForney, TXRockwall, TXRowlett, TXBalch Springs, TXTerrell, TXFate, TX
Sachse, TXWylie, TXRoyse City, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXEnnis, TXDeSoto, TXGreenville, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District