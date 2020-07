Amenities

Charming 2 story home conveniently located in Pflugerville near I-35, shopping centers, & plenty of restaurants. 2 car attached garage with beautiful trees providing plenty of shade in front yard. Kitchen is equipped with black appliances and a breakfast/dining area. Master bath has a separate tub/shower & big walk in closet. Washer/dryer connections available. Home is complete with a covered patio & huge backyard perfect for pets and children

