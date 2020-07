Amenities

patio / balcony garage game room microwave accessible range

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

Cute as a BUTTON. Classic Tomball bungalow awaits a new tenant. Impressive tandem 4 car garage with workshop. Covered patio area. 3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. Extra room could be study or Flex room, game room, or study.Room size is spacious.. in all bedrooms. Walking distance to HISTORIC Downtown Tomball. Visit the shops, restaurants, pubs, and antique stores. Visit the Tomball Farmers Market on Saturday morning. Many parks to explore. Large fenced in back yard.