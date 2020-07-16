All apartments in Timberwood Park
Find more places like 28823 GRACIES SKY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Timberwood Park, TX
/
28823 GRACIES SKY
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

28823 GRACIES SKY

28823 Gracies Sky · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Timberwood Park
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

28823 Gracies Sky, Timberwood Park, TX 78260

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to this fantastic former MODEL, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath David Weekly spacious two story home on a corner lot, that offers over 3000 sqft with features such as hard wood floors and beautiful ceramic Tiles , high ceilings throughout the first floor, a large kitchen island with granite countertops and tons of cabinet space. Enjoy the open layout in the family room, formal dining room and breakfast area. Spacious master bedroom on the first floor with, gorgeous master bath and extensive walk-in closet. Upstairs you'll find three additional bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room and a game room. Relax and enjoy the sunsets on the large covered patio. Stone wall in backyard. Washer and dryer not included. 3 Car Garage with Air condition and Ceiling Fan, ideal for working out from the comfort of your house. Neighborhood schools/pool/sports court and Jogging Trail. One mature dog only/Negotiable. Must be spayed/neutered. No aggressive breeds, puppies or cats. Non Smokers only. Good rental record and clean background required. Available July 10th and up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28823 GRACIES SKY have any available units?
28823 GRACIES SKY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
What amenities does 28823 GRACIES SKY have?
Some of 28823 GRACIES SKY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28823 GRACIES SKY currently offering any rent specials?
28823 GRACIES SKY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28823 GRACIES SKY pet-friendly?
Yes, 28823 GRACIES SKY is pet friendly.
Does 28823 GRACIES SKY offer parking?
Yes, 28823 GRACIES SKY offers parking.
Does 28823 GRACIES SKY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28823 GRACIES SKY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28823 GRACIES SKY have a pool?
Yes, 28823 GRACIES SKY has a pool.
Does 28823 GRACIES SKY have accessible units?
No, 28823 GRACIES SKY does not have accessible units.
Does 28823 GRACIES SKY have units with dishwashers?
No, 28823 GRACIES SKY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28823 GRACIES SKY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28823 GRACIES SKY has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Timberwood Park Apartments with GaragesTimberwood Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Timberwood Park Apartments with Washer-DryersTimberwood Park Furnished Apartments
Timberwood Park Pet Friendly PlacesBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXKerrville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District