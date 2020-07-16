28823 GRACIES SKY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool garage

Welcome to this fantastic former MODEL, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath David Weekly spacious two story home on a corner lot, that offers over 3000 sqft with features such as hard wood floors and beautiful ceramic Tiles , high ceilings throughout the first floor, a large kitchen island with granite countertops and tons of cabinet space. Enjoy the open layout in the family room, formal dining room and breakfast area. Spacious master bedroom on the first floor with, gorgeous master bath and extensive walk-in closet. Upstairs you'll find three additional bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room and a game room. Relax and enjoy the sunsets on the large covered patio. Stone wall in backyard. Washer and dryer not included. 3 Car Garage with Air condition and Ceiling Fan, ideal for working out from the comfort of your house. Neighborhood schools/pool/sports court and Jogging Trail. One mature dog only/Negotiable. Must be spayed/neutered. No aggressive breeds, puppies or cats. Non Smokers only. Good rental record and clean background required. Available July 10th and up.