WHAT A WONDERFUL HOUSE THAT YOU HAVE TO SEE TO APPRECIATE! GOOD SIZED 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME WITH A WRAPAROUND COVERED DECK AND BUILT-IN TV. HOME IS LOCATED IN A VERY QUIET COMMUNITY WITH A COUNTRY SETTING AND GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT AND INCLUDES OVER HALF AN ACRE LOT THAT IS FULL OF MATURE OAK TREES. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, RESTAURANTS, HWY 281 AND LOOP 1604. YOU HAVE TO SEE THIS ONE! PLEASE VERIFY ALL SCHOOLS AS BOUNDARIES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE.