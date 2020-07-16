All apartments in Timberwood Park
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

26106 WYNBERRY

26106 Wynberry · No Longer Available
Location

26106 Wynberry, Timberwood Park, TX 78260

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely Stunning North Side Home Inside and Out. Located in the Gated Community of Lookout Canyon Creek. This Well Maintained Home features Ceramic and Porcelain Wood Tile, NO CARPET, Granite Countertops, Crown Molding, Solar Screens, Gutters, Sprinkler System and Water Softener. Kitchen overlooks Living Room. Low Maintenance Garden Style Back Yard has covered patio and a Deck extending to the end of the house, NO GRASS IN THE BACKYARD. Close to Shopping and Elementary School is within Walking Distance. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26106 WYNBERRY have any available units?
26106 WYNBERRY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
What amenities does 26106 WYNBERRY have?
Some of 26106 WYNBERRY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26106 WYNBERRY currently offering any rent specials?
26106 WYNBERRY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26106 WYNBERRY pet-friendly?
No, 26106 WYNBERRY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Timberwood Park.
Does 26106 WYNBERRY offer parking?
Yes, 26106 WYNBERRY offers parking.
Does 26106 WYNBERRY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26106 WYNBERRY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26106 WYNBERRY have a pool?
No, 26106 WYNBERRY does not have a pool.
Does 26106 WYNBERRY have accessible units?
No, 26106 WYNBERRY does not have accessible units.
Does 26106 WYNBERRY have units with dishwashers?
No, 26106 WYNBERRY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26106 WYNBERRY have units with air conditioning?
No, 26106 WYNBERRY does not have units with air conditioning.
