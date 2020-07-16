26106 WYNBERRY

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely Stunning North Side Home Inside and Out. Located in the Gated Community of Lookout Canyon Creek. This Well Maintained Home features Ceramic and Porcelain Wood Tile, NO CARPET, Granite Countertops, Crown Molding, Solar Screens, Gutters, Sprinkler System and Water Softener. Kitchen overlooks Living Room. Low Maintenance Garden Style Back Yard has covered patio and a Deck extending to the end of the house, NO GRASS IN THE BACKYARD. Close to Shopping and Elementary School is within Walking Distance. A MUST SEE!