258 Ceremonial Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool playground basketball court clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Hill Country living in this cozy 3 bed 2 bath home in highly desired Timberwood Park. The open floor plan, combined with high ceilings and plenty of space on the back patio are perfect to entertain friend, family & neighbors.Timberwood Park amenity center offers: a large clubhouse, pool, basketball court, par-3 golf, playground and lots of events! Located in amazing Comal School district, this home is conveniently located to all major highways, shopping, restaurants, & attractions. Schedule your tour today!