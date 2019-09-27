All apartments in Timberwood Park
258 Ceremonial Ridge
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:21 PM

258 Ceremonial Ridge

258 Ceremonial Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

258 Ceremonial Ridge, Timberwood Park, TX 78260

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Hill Country living in this cozy 3 bed 2 bath home in highly desired Timberwood Park. The open floor plan, combined with high ceilings and plenty of space on the back patio are perfect to entertain friend, family & neighbors.Timberwood Park amenity center offers: a large clubhouse, pool, basketball court, par-3 golf, playground and lots of events! Located in amazing Comal School district, this home is conveniently located to all major highways, shopping, restaurants, & attractions. Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

