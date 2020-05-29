All apartments in Timberwood Park
24843 FAIRWAY SPGS

24843 Fairway Springs · No Longer Available
Location

24843 Fairway Springs, Timberwood Park, TX 78260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spectacular One Story Custom Spanish/Mediterranean Home, on a Golf Course lot W/ Guard Gated Community * Marble floors *Study W/Wood floor. * NEW ROOF *Open Floor Plan *Granite in bath/Kitchen /Laundry *4 bed, 3 full + 2 half baths. * Lots of Natural Light * Formal Living and Dining Rooms.*Separate Vanities in MB* *Lg Secondary Bedrooms W/Walk-in Closets.*Enjoy the view of the beautiful Golf course from the Lg Covered Patio with Outdoor Kitchen , Nice flag stone floor and wood ceiling * Oversized 3 Car Garage. *NEISD School District * NO CITY TAX

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24843 FAIRWAY SPGS have any available units?
24843 FAIRWAY SPGS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
What amenities does 24843 FAIRWAY SPGS have?
Some of 24843 FAIRWAY SPGS's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24843 FAIRWAY SPGS currently offering any rent specials?
24843 FAIRWAY SPGS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24843 FAIRWAY SPGS pet-friendly?
No, 24843 FAIRWAY SPGS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Timberwood Park.
Does 24843 FAIRWAY SPGS offer parking?
Yes, 24843 FAIRWAY SPGS offers parking.
Does 24843 FAIRWAY SPGS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24843 FAIRWAY SPGS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24843 FAIRWAY SPGS have a pool?
No, 24843 FAIRWAY SPGS does not have a pool.
Does 24843 FAIRWAY SPGS have accessible units?
No, 24843 FAIRWAY SPGS does not have accessible units.
Does 24843 FAIRWAY SPGS have units with dishwashers?
No, 24843 FAIRWAY SPGS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24843 FAIRWAY SPGS have units with air conditioning?
No, 24843 FAIRWAY SPGS does not have units with air conditioning.

