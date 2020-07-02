All apartments in Timberwood Park
Find more places like 24003 Alpine Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Timberwood Park, TX
/
24003 Alpine Ridge
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

24003 Alpine Ridge

24003 Alpine Ridge · (210) 273-0747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Timberwood Park
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

24003 Alpine Ridge, Timberwood Park, TX 78258

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,989

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2630 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
bbq/grill
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful one story corner home very well maintained for rent in the gated community of Mountain Lodge. Home features an open floor plan, high ceilings, living area, separate dining room, two eating areas, island kitchen, study/office could be a formal living room. Hardwood floors, ceramic tile & carpeting throughout the home. Outdoor kitchen, lots of room to entertain, large deck, gazebo and large yard. Many neighborhood amenities to enjoy also in the Great North East I.S.D. are a must see to appreciate!! The house is also available fully furnished for $3500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24003 Alpine Ridge have any available units?
24003 Alpine Ridge has a unit available for $2,989 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24003 Alpine Ridge have?
Some of 24003 Alpine Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24003 Alpine Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
24003 Alpine Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24003 Alpine Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 24003 Alpine Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Timberwood Park.
Does 24003 Alpine Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 24003 Alpine Ridge offers parking.
Does 24003 Alpine Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24003 Alpine Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24003 Alpine Ridge have a pool?
No, 24003 Alpine Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 24003 Alpine Ridge have accessible units?
No, 24003 Alpine Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 24003 Alpine Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 24003 Alpine Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24003 Alpine Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 24003 Alpine Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 24003 Alpine Ridge?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Timberwood Park Apartments with GaragesTimberwood Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Timberwood Park Apartments with Washer-DryersTimberwood Park Furnished Apartments
Timberwood Park Pet Friendly PlacesBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXKerrville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity