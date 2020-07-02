24003 Alpine Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful one story corner home very well maintained for rent in the gated community of Mountain Lodge. Home features an open floor plan, high ceilings, living area, separate dining room, two eating areas, island kitchen, study/office could be a formal living room. Hardwood floors, ceramic tile & carpeting throughout the home. Outdoor kitchen, lots of room to entertain, large deck, gazebo and large yard. Many neighborhood amenities to enjoy also in the Great North East I.S.D. are a must see to appreciate!! The house is also available fully furnished for $3500.