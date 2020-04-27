All apartments in Timberwood Park
Last updated April 27 2020 at 5:45 PM

23715 Alpine Ridge

23715 Alpine Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

23715 Alpine Ridge, Timberwood Park, TX 78258

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Attractive two story home! Spacious living room that includes a fireplace, nice eat in kitchen, downstairs master suite features a walk in closet and full bath w/ a luxurious large tub, large secondary bedrooms upstairs. Large back yard up against a greenbelt with a wonderful covered deck perfect, great for entertaining. 4 bedroom + office, 3.5 bathroom house in the amenity rich gated community of Mountain Lodge. $2250.00/mo, $2200.00 security deposit. Call Brian at 210-385-1211. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23715 Alpine Ridge have any available units?
23715 Alpine Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
What amenities does 23715 Alpine Ridge have?
Some of 23715 Alpine Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23715 Alpine Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
23715 Alpine Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23715 Alpine Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 23715 Alpine Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 23715 Alpine Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 23715 Alpine Ridge offers parking.
Does 23715 Alpine Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23715 Alpine Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23715 Alpine Ridge have a pool?
No, 23715 Alpine Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 23715 Alpine Ridge have accessible units?
No, 23715 Alpine Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 23715 Alpine Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23715 Alpine Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 23715 Alpine Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23715 Alpine Ridge has units with air conditioning.

