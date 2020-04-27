23715 Alpine Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Attractive two story home! Spacious living room that includes a fireplace, nice eat in kitchen, downstairs master suite features a walk in closet and full bath w/ a luxurious large tub, large secondary bedrooms upstairs. Large back yard up against a greenbelt with a wonderful covered deck perfect, great for entertaining. 4 bedroom + office, 3.5 bathroom house in the amenity rich gated community of Mountain Lodge. $2250.00/mo, $2200.00 security deposit. Call Brian at 210-385-1211. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.