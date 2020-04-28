All apartments in Timberwood Park
Find more places like 1610 Mountain Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Timberwood Park, TX
/
1610 Mountain Cove
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

1610 Mountain Cove

1610 Mountain Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Timberwood Park
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

1610 Mountain Cove, Timberwood Park, TX 78258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
1610 Mountain Cove Available 05/07/20 1610 Mountain Cove - SUPER CLEAN 4/3/2 one story home in the gated Fairway Bridge subdivision. This home has a beautiful open layout and high ceilings. Large eat in kitchen with custom brick walls, island, built-in desk, stainless appliances (refrigerator stays), granite counter tops, under cabinet lighting & tons of storage. All rooms are good size + dual master bedrooms! Master bathroom has separate bath and shower and separate vanities. Utility room inside & washer/dryer stay! Large, private, fenced backyard with covered patio. Owner paid amenities for your enjoyment include: community pool. Check out this amazing home today!

(RLNE5713252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 Mountain Cove have any available units?
1610 Mountain Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
What amenities does 1610 Mountain Cove have?
Some of 1610 Mountain Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 Mountain Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1610 Mountain Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 Mountain Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 1610 Mountain Cove is pet friendly.
Does 1610 Mountain Cove offer parking?
No, 1610 Mountain Cove does not offer parking.
Does 1610 Mountain Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1610 Mountain Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 Mountain Cove have a pool?
Yes, 1610 Mountain Cove has a pool.
Does 1610 Mountain Cove have accessible units?
No, 1610 Mountain Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 Mountain Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 1610 Mountain Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1610 Mountain Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 1610 Mountain Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Timberwood Park Apartments with GaragesTimberwood Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Timberwood Park Apartments with Washer-DryersTimberwood Park Furnished Apartments
Timberwood Park Pet Friendly ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXKerrville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District