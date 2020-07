Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit game room parking bbq/grill garage guest suite

Spacious family home 3200 square feet and great layout. Quiet gated neighborhood close to schools. 4 bed 3 bath house with master, and guest suite on first floor. Upstairs has 2 beds with bath, and a large game room. Large patio with outdoor kitchen and living area with fire pit. Oversized garage with tons of storage. Beautiful office for working from home