Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel cable included carpet ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities accessible business center conference room clubhouse concierge gym pool e-payments trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill courtyard game room internet access

Find your new home in Houston's premiere suburb



When you live in The Woodlands, it’s hard to believe that nothing’s perfect. Only 27 miles north of downtown Houston and minutes from upscale shopping and dining, one of the “Best Places to Live in Texas” is at your fingertips. Set amongst towering pine trees, offering a reprieve from hot Texas summers and a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, Montfair at the Woodlands Apartments are filled with designer touches. From gorgeous cherry wood kitchen cabinets and expertly-crafted breakfast bars to wood-style flooring, you’re sure to find the perfect home for you.



Outside, breathe in the fresh air while enjoying the scenic beauty of miles of winding walking trails. Step out and into Restaurant Row at Hughes Landing, or enjoy a concert at The Pavilion. Come see us at Montfair at the Woodlands Apartments in The Woodlands, TX and see how close we can get to perfection.