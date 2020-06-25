7 Bellisima Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible game room parking

When looking for the right rental property, location is always key. This Woodlands townhouse sits near the intersection of 242 and 1488 which allows you great access to I-45, the Grand Pkwy (99) and all the retail and amenities of The Woodlands. The townhouse itself sits on a cul-de-sac and has no rear neighbors providing privacy. Inside, there are 3 Bedrooms upstairs including the Game Room. The downstairs living areas include an open-concept Kitchen/Living with nice wood floors in the Living Room and Granite countertops in the kitchen. Gas range, and the fridge, washer, and dryer all stay! There are solar panels on the windows, which really help keep the electric bill lower. Nice wooden covered deck out back overlooking the manageable backyard. Nearby, you have HEB, restaurants, and retail all around. And of course, zoned to great Woodlands schools.