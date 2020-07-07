6 Bryberry Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

OFFICIAL LISTING - THE KINK TEAM - www.TheKinkTeam.com - 281.364.4828Ready for move in! This updated 2-story home is centrally located in The Woodlands, walking distance to David Elementary and Shadowbend Park, pool and tennis. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Open concept floor plan with kitchen, breakfast and family room overlooking back yard and pool. Family room features fireplace. Formal living and dinning space and upstairs game room. Second floor master with en-suite bath, high ceilings and sky lights. En-suite master bath with walk-in shower, jetted tub and his and hers sinks. All baths with updated granite countertops and brushed nickel fixtures. Back yard has beautiful pool and spa with rock waterfall and space to entertain on the wood deck. Enjoy quick access to The Woodlands amenities such as The Cynthia Woods Pavilion, The Waterway, Market Street and more. Zoned to College Park HS.