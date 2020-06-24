36 S Morningwood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this beautifully updated 3 bed 2 bath open floor plan property! Local landlord just completed kitchen renovation that will blow you away! This home is located at the end of a cul de sac street and offers a vaulted ceiling in the living room with french doors going out to a beautiful covered patio with ceiling fan. The gorgeous covered patio addition has plenty of room for outdoor dining as well as a sitting area and a beautiful new fence so you can enjoy the outdoors year round! The master has a large walk in closet with built ins and a renovated master bath. The secondary full bath has also been updated and the bedrooms both have a fresh coat of paint. This home is move in ready and located just minutes from Woodlands Parkway, 45, the Hardy Toll Road, it is truly a commuters dream!