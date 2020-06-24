All apartments in The Woodlands
36 S Morningwood Court

36 South Morningwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

36 South Morningwood Court, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this beautifully updated 3 bed 2 bath open floor plan property! Local landlord just completed kitchen renovation that will blow you away! This home is located at the end of a cul de sac street and offers a vaulted ceiling in the living room with french doors going out to a beautiful covered patio with ceiling fan. The gorgeous covered patio addition has plenty of room for outdoor dining as well as a sitting area and a beautiful new fence so you can enjoy the outdoors year round! The master has a large walk in closet with built ins and a renovated master bath. The secondary full bath has also been updated and the bedrooms both have a fresh coat of paint. This home is move in ready and located just minutes from Woodlands Parkway, 45, the Hardy Toll Road, it is truly a commuters dream!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 S Morningwood Court have any available units?
36 S Morningwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 36 S Morningwood Court have?
Some of 36 S Morningwood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 S Morningwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
36 S Morningwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 S Morningwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 36 S Morningwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 36 S Morningwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 36 S Morningwood Court offers parking.
Does 36 S Morningwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 S Morningwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 S Morningwood Court have a pool?
No, 36 S Morningwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 36 S Morningwood Court have accessible units?
No, 36 S Morningwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 36 S Morningwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 S Morningwood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 36 S Morningwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 S Morningwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.

