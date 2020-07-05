All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

250 E Tupelo Green Circle

250 East Tupelo Green Circle · No Longer Available
Location

250 East Tupelo Green Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77389
Creekside Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
media room
tennis court
yoga
Spectacular Trendmaker home right there in Creekside Tupelo! 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths and 3 car tandem garage. 2 story with stucco elevation and lovely curb appeal. Right across from Tupelo Park, with tennis courts, walking trails, pond and lots of quiet green park space. Wide open, bright entry with hard wood flooring and hard wood in study. Gas log fileplace in living area with stunning built-ins. Island kitchen with granite counters, slate backsplash, stainless appliances and lots of cabinets that opens to living area. Wrought iron stair case leading up to media room and huge, oversized gameroom. Large utility room in the house. Relax out on the covered patio in the backyard and enjoy family time cooking in the outdoor/ summer kitchen. Walking distance to Creekside Park Village Green, with restaurants, French coffee house and bakery, yoga cycling and HEB shopping. Excellent location and excellent home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 E Tupelo Green Circle have any available units?
250 E Tupelo Green Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 250 E Tupelo Green Circle have?
Some of 250 E Tupelo Green Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 E Tupelo Green Circle currently offering any rent specials?
250 E Tupelo Green Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 E Tupelo Green Circle pet-friendly?
No, 250 E Tupelo Green Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 250 E Tupelo Green Circle offer parking?
Yes, 250 E Tupelo Green Circle offers parking.
Does 250 E Tupelo Green Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 E Tupelo Green Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 E Tupelo Green Circle have a pool?
No, 250 E Tupelo Green Circle does not have a pool.
Does 250 E Tupelo Green Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 250 E Tupelo Green Circle has accessible units.
Does 250 E Tupelo Green Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 E Tupelo Green Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 250 E Tupelo Green Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 E Tupelo Green Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

