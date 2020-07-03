2 Merryvale Drive

Amenities

IMMACULATE 1-story home is situated on oversized, cul-de-sac lot with optimal privacy! Oversized, detached 3-car garage! Awesome 4 bedroom floorplan with versatile living area . Optional study/home office and more! Home features a wonderfully secluded Master suite; gorgeous hardwood floors; granite island kitchen w/stainless appliances - and a HUGE bonus is that the Fridge, Washer and Dryer all stay PLUS the lawn maintenance is paid by the landlord PLUS the water & trash pick-up are paid for by the landlord - WOW! Don't miss the upgraded LED lighting throughout; expanded deck in the beautiful backyard plus so many other great features! Location is phenomenal as it is a quick Walk or Drive to top-ranked schools! Close proximity to some of the best Woodlands shopping, top notch restaurants, beautiful neighborhood park, pond, and great swimming pool. Easy access to I-45 and The Woodkands Medical District. A MUST-SEE!