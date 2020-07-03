190 N Valley Oaks Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

Welcome Home to Woodlands Village Alden Bridge. This Pristine Townhome in the Woodlands will not Disappoint. This Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home features Fabulous Hardwood and Tile Flooring, Island Kitchen with Granite Counter tops and an Abundance amount of Cabinet Space, Living Room, Dining Room, and Spacious Game Room great for. Entertaining Family and Friends. Enjoy a Peaceful evening Relaxing on the Tri-level Deck out back, with access to running & hiking trails. This Beautiful Warm and Inviting Townhome is Located near Wonderful Dining, Shopping, and Entertainment. Mins from Hwy 242.