Last updated August 3 2019 at 11:35 AM

190 N Valley Oaks Circle

190 North Valley Oaks Circle · No Longer Available
Location

190 North Valley Oaks Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Welcome Home to Woodlands Village Alden Bridge. This Pristine Townhome in the Woodlands will not Disappoint. This Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home features Fabulous Hardwood and Tile Flooring, Island Kitchen with Granite Counter tops and an Abundance amount of Cabinet Space, Living Room, Dining Room, and Spacious Game Room great for. Entertaining Family and Friends. Enjoy a Peaceful evening Relaxing on the Tri-level Deck out back, with access to running & hiking trails. This Beautiful Warm and Inviting Townhome is Located near Wonderful Dining, Shopping, and Entertainment. Mins from Hwy 242.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 N Valley Oaks Circle have any available units?
190 N Valley Oaks Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 190 N Valley Oaks Circle have?
Some of 190 N Valley Oaks Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 N Valley Oaks Circle currently offering any rent specials?
190 N Valley Oaks Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 N Valley Oaks Circle pet-friendly?
No, 190 N Valley Oaks Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 190 N Valley Oaks Circle offer parking?
Yes, 190 N Valley Oaks Circle offers parking.
Does 190 N Valley Oaks Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 190 N Valley Oaks Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 N Valley Oaks Circle have a pool?
No, 190 N Valley Oaks Circle does not have a pool.
Does 190 N Valley Oaks Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 190 N Valley Oaks Circle has accessible units.
Does 190 N Valley Oaks Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 190 N Valley Oaks Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 190 N Valley Oaks Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 190 N Valley Oaks Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

