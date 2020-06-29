19 Pilot Rock Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage media room

Spacious, updated, uber-clean, 2-story, 4-bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, 3-car attached garage home located on a large cul-d-sac lot in a friendly neighborhood. Dramatic entry, tall ceilings, formal living, den, open kitchen w/expansive granite counters, tons of cabinets, double ovens and walk-in pantry. All upgraded appliances (fridge, washer, dryer) included. Master down; game room and media room up. Energy-Smart home w/double pane windows, Radiant Barrier/ Two 16 Seer A/C units, walls of windows overlooking private backyard for beautiful natural light! Gleaming wood floors in entry, formal dining & family rooms. Tile in wet areas. Rounded Corners, Archways and gorgeous architectural art niches. Taexx built-in pest control system! Close to all amenities such as shopping, dining, schools, park & pool!