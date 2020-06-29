All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:36 PM

19 Pilot Rock Place

19 Pilot Rock Place · No Longer Available
Location

19 Pilot Rock Place, The Woodlands, TX 77375
Creekside Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Spacious, updated, uber-clean, 2-story, 4-bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, 3-car attached garage home located on a large cul-d-sac lot in a friendly neighborhood. Dramatic entry, tall ceilings, formal living, den, open kitchen w/expansive granite counters, tons of cabinets, double ovens and walk-in pantry. All upgraded appliances (fridge, washer, dryer) included. Master down; game room and media room up. Energy-Smart home w/double pane windows, Radiant Barrier/ Two 16 Seer A/C units, walls of windows overlooking private backyard for beautiful natural light! Gleaming wood floors in entry, formal dining & family rooms. Tile in wet areas. Rounded Corners, Archways and gorgeous architectural art niches. Taexx built-in pest control system! Close to all amenities such as shopping, dining, schools, park & pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Pilot Rock Place have any available units?
19 Pilot Rock Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 19 Pilot Rock Place have?
Some of 19 Pilot Rock Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Pilot Rock Place currently offering any rent specials?
19 Pilot Rock Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Pilot Rock Place pet-friendly?
No, 19 Pilot Rock Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 19 Pilot Rock Place offer parking?
Yes, 19 Pilot Rock Place offers parking.
Does 19 Pilot Rock Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Pilot Rock Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Pilot Rock Place have a pool?
Yes, 19 Pilot Rock Place has a pool.
Does 19 Pilot Rock Place have accessible units?
Yes, 19 Pilot Rock Place has accessible units.
Does 19 Pilot Rock Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Pilot Rock Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Pilot Rock Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19 Pilot Rock Place has units with air conditioning.

