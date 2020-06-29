All apartments in The Woodlands
18 E Russet Grove Cir

18 E Russet Grove Cir · No Longer Available
Location

18 E Russet Grove Cir, The Woodlands, TX 77384
Alden Bridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Adorable 1 story home located on a corner cul du sac lot. Huge Family room with corner fireplace. The oversized Kitchen has a separate pantry, loads of cabinets and counter space and a center island work station with a breakfast bar. The private Master Suite has high ceiling, his/hers walk-in closets, two vanity areas and separate tub/shower. Perfect location with just a short walk to park, pool, fishing pond and jogging trails. Just a few minutes from 45 and the Village Shopping Center. Come see it now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 E Russet Grove Cir have any available units?
18 E Russet Grove Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 18 E Russet Grove Cir have?
Some of 18 E Russet Grove Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 E Russet Grove Cir currently offering any rent specials?
18 E Russet Grove Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 E Russet Grove Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 E Russet Grove Cir is pet friendly.
Does 18 E Russet Grove Cir offer parking?
Yes, 18 E Russet Grove Cir offers parking.
Does 18 E Russet Grove Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 E Russet Grove Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 E Russet Grove Cir have a pool?
Yes, 18 E Russet Grove Cir has a pool.
Does 18 E Russet Grove Cir have accessible units?
No, 18 E Russet Grove Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 18 E Russet Grove Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 E Russet Grove Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 E Russet Grove Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18 E Russet Grove Cir has units with air conditioning.

