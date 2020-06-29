18 E Russet Grove Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Adorable 1 story home located on a corner cul du sac lot. Huge Family room with corner fireplace. The oversized Kitchen has a separate pantry, loads of cabinets and counter space and a center island work station with a breakfast bar. The private Master Suite has high ceiling, his/hers walk-in closets, two vanity areas and separate tub/shower. Perfect location with just a short walk to park, pool, fishing pond and jogging trails. Just a few minutes from 45 and the Village Shopping Center. Come see it now.