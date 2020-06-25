All apartments in The Woodlands
159 N Dreamweaver Circle
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

159 N Dreamweaver Circle

159 North Dreamweaver Circle · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

159 North Dreamweaver Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very Spacious 1 story home 4/2/2 in a Desire location of Grogans Mill and near everything!! Available July First 2020.Just 3 minutes away from Hailey Elementary, Wilkerson Intermediate and Knox Junior High. 5 minutes from I-45 and 7 minutes from Market Street, Hughes Landing and The Woodlands Mall. This property has a huge primary bedroom and a huge primary bathroom, double walking closets and doble sinks. All the bedrooms and living rooms have ceilings fans. Enjoy a very cozy kitchen and breakfast area with lots of light. Hardwood and tile floors for an easy cleaning, and No Carpet.!! Low maintenance yard, with sprinkler system. Don't miss this great property in a perfect location. Nearby restaurants, medical facilities and parks! Make your appointment now!!Please follow the Covid-19 precautions for showings!!Wear face masks and gloves.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 N Dreamweaver Circle have any available units?
159 N Dreamweaver Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 159 N Dreamweaver Circle have?
Some of 159 N Dreamweaver Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 N Dreamweaver Circle currently offering any rent specials?
159 N Dreamweaver Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 N Dreamweaver Circle pet-friendly?
No, 159 N Dreamweaver Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 159 N Dreamweaver Circle offer parking?
Yes, 159 N Dreamweaver Circle offers parking.
Does 159 N Dreamweaver Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 159 N Dreamweaver Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 N Dreamweaver Circle have a pool?
No, 159 N Dreamweaver Circle does not have a pool.
Does 159 N Dreamweaver Circle have accessible units?
No, 159 N Dreamweaver Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 159 N Dreamweaver Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 159 N Dreamweaver Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 159 N Dreamweaver Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 159 N Dreamweaver Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

