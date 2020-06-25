159 N Dreamweaver Circle

Amenities

Very Spacious 1 story home 4/2/2 in a Desire location of Grogans Mill and near everything!! Available July First 2020.Just 3 minutes away from Hailey Elementary, Wilkerson Intermediate and Knox Junior High. 5 minutes from I-45 and 7 minutes from Market Street, Hughes Landing and The Woodlands Mall. This property has a huge primary bedroom and a huge primary bathroom, double walking closets and doble sinks. All the bedrooms and living rooms have ceilings fans. Enjoy a very cozy kitchen and breakfast area with lots of light. Hardwood and tile floors for an easy cleaning, and No Carpet.!! Low maintenance yard, with sprinkler system. Don't miss this great property in a perfect location. Nearby restaurants, medical facilities and parks! Make your appointment now!!Please follow the Covid-19 precautions for showings!!Wear face masks and gloves.