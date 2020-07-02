All apartments in The Woodlands
135 E Canyon Wren Circle
Last updated April 19 2020 at 4:22 PM

135 E Canyon Wren Circle

135 East Canyon Wren Circle · No Longer Available
Location

135 East Canyon Wren Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77389
Creekside Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
playground
bbq/grill
tennis court
Don't miss out on this beautiful home built by J. Patrick Homes. Grand two story entry with hardwoods downstairs. Large study with 12' ceiling and 8' french doors. Open island kitchen overlooking family room. Kitchen features granite counters, gas cooktop, walk in pantry, built-in desk and hardwood floors. Refrigerator included. Spacious family room with cast stone fireplace overlooking nice size backyard with covered patio w/ gas connection for your grill. Master bedroom is located downstairs with 3 bedrooms plus game room upstairs. Over-sized master bath features separate vanities with granite, large shower with seat and large walk-in closet with extra storage. Located one block away from Tupelo park which features, playground, tennis courts, fishing and picnic area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 E Canyon Wren Circle have any available units?
135 E Canyon Wren Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 135 E Canyon Wren Circle have?
Some of 135 E Canyon Wren Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 E Canyon Wren Circle currently offering any rent specials?
135 E Canyon Wren Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 E Canyon Wren Circle pet-friendly?
No, 135 E Canyon Wren Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 135 E Canyon Wren Circle offer parking?
Yes, 135 E Canyon Wren Circle offers parking.
Does 135 E Canyon Wren Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 E Canyon Wren Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 E Canyon Wren Circle have a pool?
No, 135 E Canyon Wren Circle does not have a pool.
Does 135 E Canyon Wren Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 135 E Canyon Wren Circle has accessible units.
Does 135 E Canyon Wren Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 E Canyon Wren Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 135 E Canyon Wren Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 E Canyon Wren Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

