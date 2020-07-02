135 E Canyon Wren Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible game room parking playground bbq/grill tennis court

Don't miss out on this beautiful home built by J. Patrick Homes. Grand two story entry with hardwoods downstairs. Large study with 12' ceiling and 8' french doors. Open island kitchen overlooking family room. Kitchen features granite counters, gas cooktop, walk in pantry, built-in desk and hardwood floors. Refrigerator included. Spacious family room with cast stone fireplace overlooking nice size backyard with covered patio w/ gas connection for your grill. Master bedroom is located downstairs with 3 bedrooms plus game room upstairs. Over-sized master bath features separate vanities with granite, large shower with seat and large walk-in closet with extra storage. Located one block away from Tupelo park which features, playground, tennis courts, fishing and picnic area.