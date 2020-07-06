All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

124 Golden Shadow Circle

124 Golden Shadow Circle · No Longer Available
Location

124 Golden Shadow Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Cochran's Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 4 bed, 3 bath, 3,550 sq. ft. home in Spring, TX! Open floor plan. Spacious living room area with a stone fire place. Gourmet island kitchen with features like granite counter tops, lots of cabinets, plenty of counter space, and tile backs splash. Master retreat features dual sinks, a luxurious tub and walk in shower. Huge secondary room with beautiful baths. Backyard oasis with gorgeous pool and patio! Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Golden Shadow Circle have any available units?
124 Golden Shadow Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 124 Golden Shadow Circle have?
Some of 124 Golden Shadow Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Golden Shadow Circle currently offering any rent specials?
124 Golden Shadow Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Golden Shadow Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Golden Shadow Circle is pet friendly.
Does 124 Golden Shadow Circle offer parking?
No, 124 Golden Shadow Circle does not offer parking.
Does 124 Golden Shadow Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Golden Shadow Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Golden Shadow Circle have a pool?
Yes, 124 Golden Shadow Circle has a pool.
Does 124 Golden Shadow Circle have accessible units?
No, 124 Golden Shadow Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Golden Shadow Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Golden Shadow Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Golden Shadow Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Golden Shadow Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

