124 Golden Shadow Circle

Stunning 4 bed, 3 bath, 3,550 sq. ft. home in Spring, TX! Open floor plan. Spacious living room area with a stone fire place. Gourmet island kitchen with features like granite counter tops, lots of cabinets, plenty of counter space, and tile backs splash. Master retreat features dual sinks, a luxurious tub and walk in shower. Huge secondary room with beautiful baths. Backyard oasis with gorgeous pool and patio! Be sure to schedule your showing today!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.