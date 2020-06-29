111 S Rocky Point Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

July 17st for move in, Easy to show. Beautiful home in the hearth of Creekside Village Park.With High ceilings,wood floors, open floor plan, kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Family room with a chimney ,private and big yard. Master bedroom down with big bathroom and walk-in closet. Master bathroom with shower and separate tub, double sinks and granite countertops. Game room upstairs and Secondary bedrooms are spacious and bright, great location close to Rob Fleming Park and new HEB.