The Woodlands, TX
111 S Rocky Point Circle
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

111 S Rocky Point Circle

111 South Rocky Point Circle · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

111 South Rocky Point Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77389
Creekside Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
July 17st for move in, Easy to show. Beautiful home in the hearth of Creekside Village Park.With High ceilings,wood floors, open floor plan, kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Family room with a chimney ,private and big yard. Master bedroom down with big bathroom and walk-in closet. Master bathroom with shower and separate tub, double sinks and granite countertops. Game room upstairs and Secondary bedrooms are spacious and bright, great location close to Rob Fleming Park and new HEB.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 S Rocky Point Circle have any available units?
111 S Rocky Point Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 111 S Rocky Point Circle have?
Some of 111 S Rocky Point Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 S Rocky Point Circle currently offering any rent specials?
111 S Rocky Point Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 S Rocky Point Circle pet-friendly?
No, 111 S Rocky Point Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 111 S Rocky Point Circle offer parking?
Yes, 111 S Rocky Point Circle offers parking.
Does 111 S Rocky Point Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 S Rocky Point Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 S Rocky Point Circle have a pool?
No, 111 S Rocky Point Circle does not have a pool.
Does 111 S Rocky Point Circle have accessible units?
No, 111 S Rocky Point Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 111 S Rocky Point Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 S Rocky Point Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 S Rocky Point Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 S Rocky Point Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

