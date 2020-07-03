11 Cider Mill Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool garage

Charming home nestled on quiet cul-de-sac lot. Gorgeous wood floors and tile through out the down stairs. Private study w/ plantation shutters. Large formal dining room. Spacious kitchen has corian counter tops, ceramic tile & gas range. Fabulous master retreat w/separate sitting room/nursery and a screened in deck overlooking the rear garden. Abundant natural light, decorative shelves, open floor plan, den with gas fireplace. Over-sized garage with work/storage area. Large backyard is fully fenced. Exemplary Schools! Short walk to neighborhood parks, sports fields. Come see it today!