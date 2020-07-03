All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:31 AM

11 Cider Mill Ct

11 Cider Mill Court · No Longer Available
Location

11 Cider Mill Court, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
Charming home nestled on quiet cul-de-sac lot. Gorgeous wood floors and tile through out the down stairs. Private study w/ plantation shutters. Large formal dining room. Spacious kitchen has corian counter tops, ceramic tile & gas range. Fabulous master retreat w/separate sitting room/nursery and a screened in deck overlooking the rear garden. Abundant natural light, decorative shelves, open floor plan, den with gas fireplace. Over-sized garage with work/storage area. Large backyard is fully fenced. Exemplary Schools! Short walk to neighborhood parks, sports fields. Come see it today!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Cider Mill Ct have any available units?
11 Cider Mill Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 11 Cider Mill Ct have?
Some of 11 Cider Mill Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Cider Mill Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11 Cider Mill Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Cider Mill Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Cider Mill Ct is pet friendly.
Does 11 Cider Mill Ct offer parking?
Yes, 11 Cider Mill Ct offers parking.
Does 11 Cider Mill Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Cider Mill Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Cider Mill Ct have a pool?
Yes, 11 Cider Mill Ct has a pool.
Does 11 Cider Mill Ct have accessible units?
No, 11 Cider Mill Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Cider Mill Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Cider Mill Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Cider Mill Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11 Cider Mill Ct has units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
