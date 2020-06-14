Apartment List
147 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in The Colony, TX

Finding an apartment in The Colony that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your d...
1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
90 Units Available
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd, The Colony, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,171
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,088
1372 sqft
Offering ONE MONTH FREE on select homes! We are open and are available for in-person tours!
1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
120 Units Available
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St, The Colony, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$955
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1353 sqft
Upscale living in the Flatiron District. Modern interiors with faux wood flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and upgraded granite countertops. Football and soccer field, two fitness centers, and five pools, ponds, and lakes.
1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
88 Units Available
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir, The Colony, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,245
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1646 sqft
Luxury apartments feature a pool with waterfall, hiking and biking trails and lakeside fire pit. Interiors include in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and granite counters. Just off Plano Parkway and Windhaven Parkway.
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
$
28 Units Available
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr, The Colony, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1292 sqft
Energy-saving kitchens, walk-in closets, breakfast bars and ceramic tile are standard in each unit. Select units may feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and newly renovated bathrooms.
1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
70 Units Available
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir, The Colony, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
1830 sqft
Waterfront living on Painted Lake. Units with custom gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, large soaking tubs, and 10' ceilings. Close to the Dallas North Tollway for easy access to Greater Dallas.
1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
28 Units Available
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd, The Colony, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1300 sqft
Great location close to shopping and dining on South Colony Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and large walk-in closets. Community features 24-hour gym, volleyball court and sparkling pool.
Results within 1 mile of The Colony
1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
$
46 Units Available
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1453 sqft
Stunning apartments with private balconies or patios. Large closets and big windows. Cable television-ready. Pet-friendly complex with media room and 24-hour fitness center. A stone's throw from both the Dallas North Tollway and Highway 121.
1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Bella Madera
650 Leora Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$922
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1045 sqft
Just far enough from Dallas to be tranquil but still accessible, residents of this property can get anywhere via the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Onsite gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub available. Units are recently renovated.
1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 12:18am
$
50 Units Available
Discovery at the Realm
3600 Windhaven Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,216
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1078 sqft
Welcome to Discovery at The Realm, where life goes exploring and discovers a retreat from the pace of the everyday.
1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
234 Units Available
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd, Carrollton, TX
Studio
$1,175
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,180
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1120 sqft
This brand-new apartment community is scheduled to open this Fall for first move-ins. Residents can choose from luxurious homes with private yards, spacious patios or balconies and the best locations within the community.
1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
20 Units Available
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,161
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,043
1430 sqft
Situated across the street from East Hill Park. Apartments feature open-concept kitchens and private patios or balconies. Community offers amenities such as a resort-style lounge pool with built-in beverage center and poolside athletic center.
1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Castle Hills
18 Units Available
Provenza at Windhaven
4900 Windhaven Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New apartment homes that come fully furnished. Ample community amenities, including a shuffleboard, fire pit and fitness center. Close to East Hill Park and Arbor Hills Nature Preserve.
1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Fieldcrest
4747 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$984
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
895 sqft
1-2 bedrooms in modern style, convenient to I-35 and downtown Dallas. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Amenities include pool, gym and sauna. In-unit laundry.
1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Stonebriar
15 Units Available
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1285 sqft
Located between the Stonebriar Country Club and the Sam Rayburn Tollway, this green community offers yoga, a putting green, sauna, coffee bar and more. Units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
Stonebriar
10 Units Available
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1383 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Stonebriar of Frisco is a pet-friendly community featuring spacious one bedrooms and comfy two-bedrooms.
1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
6 Units Available
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe apartments offer walk-in closets, private balconies, kitchen islands and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to pool, gym and clubhouse. Close to I-35E, Lewisville Lake, several golf courses and numerous shopping and dining venues.
1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Stonebriar
23 Units Available
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,232
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1340 sqft
Upscale Mediterranean-inspired residential community. Outdoor theater, resident garden, pet park and walking trail, and common areas with complementary Wi-Fi. Garage parking and additional storage for all residents.
1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
53 Units Available
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,212
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,821
1460 sqft
Just off FM-423 in Frisco, with easy access to dining, entertainment and shopping. Interior features include granite countertops, crown molding, separate dens, framed mirrors and air conditioning.
1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
195 Units Available
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,147
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,852
1351 sqft
Be inspired by the art of nature around you and the art of living in modern luxury at Alaqua at Frisco Garden Rise Apartments. Find your style in one, two and three-bedroom residences with upgraded amenities.
1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
$
16 Units Available
Rose Hill
850 Leora Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living near shopping, dining, and entertainment. Many upgrades including oval soaking tubs, beveled shaker panel cabinetry, and nickel hardware. Pool with fountains and on-site storage facilities.
1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1448 sqft
Upscale apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, modern kitchens, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Saltwater pool with BBQ grills.
1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
14 Units Available
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,242
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,653
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,151
1514 sqft
Luxury living in one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments or two-story townhomes. Pet-friendly, updated kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces. Enjoy pool, clubhouse. Windhaven Parkway gives easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment.
Results within 5 miles of The Colony
1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:42am
36 Units Available
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,033
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1317 sqft
This community offers a fitness center, billiards room and covered parking. Apartments feature walk-in closets, window coverings and vaulted ceilings. Eastvale Park and the Legacy Center are just short drives away.
1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:42am
38 Units Available
Camden Addison
17200 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1130 sqft
Dry cleaning service, DVD rental stations and a 24-hour gym are only some of the great amenities in this community. Units feature balconies or patios, along with beautiful fireplaces. Located near the Dallas North Tollway.
City Guide for The Colony, TX

Why is it called "The Colony?" Here's an interesting tidbit about the name of this city: "The Colony" was chosen because "Colony" was already in use by another city.

Are you searching for a modern city with a small-town feel to call home? Look no further than The Colony, in Denton County, Texas. Named as one of Money magazine's top 50 best places to live in 2013 and Sports Illustrated's 50th Anniversary Sports Town of the United States in 2003, The Colony is definitely a top-notch place to look for rental property. As of the 2010 census, the population in this city was a sizable 36,328 residents. If you are looking for a 2-bedroom apartment, 1-bedroom apartment, or condo to rent, you've come to the right place in your search for quality rental properties. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in The Colony, TX

Finding an apartment in The Colony that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

