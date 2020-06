Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Wonderful, well loved home in Terrell Hills/Alamo Heights Independent School District. featuring oak hardwood floors, multiple living and dining areas, manicured yard and a screened porch off master suite. Bonus space indoors adds flexibility and function: the garage is climate controlled and insulated. Just a short stroll to neighborhood park and playground. Tranquil setting in great neighborhood with friendly neighbors. Must see home near Fort Sam Houston and SAMMC.