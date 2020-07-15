Oaks at Creekside Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court courtyard elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage tennis court cc payments e-payments online portal package receiving

Welcome home to Oaks at Creekside! Our collection of apartments in the Temple Medical & Educational District of Temple, TX offers residents an appealing selection of apartment features and community amenities all within a convenient location near shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Our newly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartments are more comfortable and convenient than ever. Inside each smoke-free and pet-friendly home, you'll find an ideal combination of wood-look floors and plush carpeting. Our newly remodeled homes also include added features such as new black appliance packages, upgraded cabinets with custom knobs, modern countertops, upgraded lighting, and custom framed bathroom mirrors. Right outside your front door, you'll be greeted by our beautiful courtyards and wide open spaces, perfect for pets. Jaycee Park is just steps from the community, too. There, you can walk on the trails, play basketball, or plan a barbeque picnic in one of the pavilions. ...