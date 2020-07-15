All apartments in Temple
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:39 PM

Oaks at Creekside Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
2602 S 39th St · (254) 831-4220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2602 S 39th St, Temple, TX 76504

Price and availability

VERIFIED 24 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0102 · Avail. Oct 10

$755

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 533 sqft

Unit 0205 · Avail. Oct 17

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0304 · Avail. Oct 24

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

Unit 1204 · Avail. Oct 16

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

Unit 0503 · Avail. Oct 24

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0708 · Avail. Oct 17

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1202 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oaks at Creekside Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
tennis court
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Welcome home to Oaks at Creekside! Our collection of apartments in the Temple Medical & Educational District of Temple, TX offers residents an appealing selection of apartment features and community amenities all within a convenient location near shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Our newly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartments are more comfortable and convenient than ever. Inside each smoke-free and pet-friendly home, you'll find an ideal combination of wood-look floors and plush carpeting. Our newly remodeled homes also include added features such as new black appliance packages, upgraded cabinets with custom knobs, modern countertops, upgraded lighting, and custom framed bathroom mirrors. Right outside your front door, you'll be greeted by our beautiful courtyards and wide open spaces, perfect for pets. Jaycee Park is just steps from the community, too. There, you can walk on the trails, play basketball, or plan a barbeque picnic in one of the pavilions. ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $200, $300, $400 with approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, 75 lbs weight limit
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $15
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $15
Parking Details: Surface lot. Please call us for complete Parking information. Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oaks at Creekside Apartments have any available units?
Oaks at Creekside Apartments has 6 units available starting at $755 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Temple, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Rent Report.
What amenities does Oaks at Creekside Apartments have?
Some of Oaks at Creekside Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oaks at Creekside Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Oaks at Creekside Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oaks at Creekside Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Oaks at Creekside Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Oaks at Creekside Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Oaks at Creekside Apartments offers parking.
Does Oaks at Creekside Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oaks at Creekside Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oaks at Creekside Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Oaks at Creekside Apartments has a pool.
Does Oaks at Creekside Apartments have accessible units?
No, Oaks at Creekside Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Oaks at Creekside Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oaks at Creekside Apartments has units with dishwashers.
