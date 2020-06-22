All apartments in Temple
639 Westfield Blvd.

639 Westfield Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

639 Westfield Blvd, Temple, TX 76502

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome available End of June in the Westfield neighborhood of West Temple and Belton ISD. This townhome is minutes away from the Westfield Market where many restaurants and shops await.
-Open concept floor plan, spacious master bedroom with garden tub in the master bath. All kitchen appliances and washer & dryer included. Lawn maintenance included.
View our 3-D tour of similar home: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qiUvW7maXc9
*pictures prior to current tenant

Submit your application online now at wedgewoodre.com/residential-for-lease
$50 Application Fee
$1000 Refundable security deposit
Approved pets (under 40lbs) are welcome with applicable pet fees.

Email us: info@wedgewoodre.com
Call us: (254) 778-0196
Wedgewood Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 639 Westfield Blvd. have any available units?
639 Westfield Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple, TX.
How much is rent in Temple, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Rent Report.
What amenities does 639 Westfield Blvd. have?
Some of 639 Westfield Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 639 Westfield Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
639 Westfield Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 Westfield Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 639 Westfield Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 639 Westfield Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 639 Westfield Blvd. does offer parking.
Does 639 Westfield Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 639 Westfield Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 Westfield Blvd. have a pool?
No, 639 Westfield Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 639 Westfield Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 639 Westfield Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 639 Westfield Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 639 Westfield Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
