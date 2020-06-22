639 Westfield Blvd.

Amenities
3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome available End of June in the Westfield neighborhood of West Temple and Belton ISD. This townhome is minutes away from the Westfield Market where many restaurants and shops await.
-Open concept floor plan, spacious master bedroom with garden tub in the master bath. All kitchen appliances and washer & dryer included. Lawn maintenance included.
View our 3-D tour of similar home: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qiUvW7maXc9
*pictures prior to current tenant
Submit your application online now at wedgewoodre.com/residential-for-lease
$50 Application Fee
$1000 Refundable security deposit
Approved pets (under 40lbs) are welcome with applicable pet fees.
Email us: info@wedgewoodre.com
Call us: (254) 778-0196
Wedgewood Management