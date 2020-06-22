639 Westfield Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome available End of June in the Westfield neighborhood of West Temple and Belton ISD. This townhome is minutes away from the Westfield Market where many restaurants and shops await.

-Open concept floor plan, spacious master bedroom with garden tub in the master bath. All kitchen appliances and washer & dryer included. Lawn maintenance included.

View our 3-D tour of similar home: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qiUvW7maXc9

*pictures prior to current tenant



Submit your application online now at wedgewoodre.com/residential-for-lease

$50 Application Fee

$1000 Refundable security deposit

Approved pets (under 40lbs) are welcome with applicable pet fees.



Email us: info@wedgewoodre.com

Call us: (254) 778-0196

Wedgewood Management